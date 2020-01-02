AUGUSTA – Eunice I. Carter, 99, of Augusta and formerly of Vassalboro, died Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation with her family at her bedside.

She was born March 20, 1920 in St. John Plantation, the daughter of John and Cora (Diamond) Gardner. Eunice was married to Hubert Carter, Sr. for 69 years until his death in 2007. Eunice worked for several years at Augusta Rehabilitation and Riverview.

Eunice was predeceased by her husband, Hubert Carter, Sr.; her daughter, Priscilla Carter and her son, Bernard L. Carter.

She is survived by her sons, Hubert Carter, Jr. and his wife Jean of Winthrop and Arthur Carter and his wife Pamela of Augusta; her daughters, Beulah Evans of Augusta, Nina Riese and her husband Paul of Augusta and Mary Libby and her husband Jerry of Whitefield; 40 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta, Saturday Jan. 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1:00 until service time. Burial will be in the spring at the North Vassalboro Village Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous