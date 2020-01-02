BANGOR — The University of Maine scored 31 points in the third quarter to pull away for an 87-73 women’s basketball win over Hartford Thursday night at Cross Insurance Center in the America East opener for both teams.

Kelly Fogarty grabbed five rebounds and hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points for the Black Bears (4-10). Maddy McVicar added 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Maeve Carroll had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Maine shot 12 for 26 on 3-pointers.

Jordan McLemore’s 18 points and six assists paced Hartford (0-13).

EMORY 62, BATES 45: Tori Higgins had six of her team-leading 13 points in the second quarter as the Eagles (9-2) pulled away to a 36-24 halftime lead and handled the Bobcats (5-5) in a nonconference game at Atlanta.

Higgins also grabbed 12 rebounds for Emory, Erin Lindahl contributed 12 points and Blair Ripley added 11.

Ariana Dalia led all players with a double-double of 18 points and 15 boards for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S 65, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 54: Jordan Jabar hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter to break a 37-37 tie to open an 11-0 run that extended into the fourth as the Monks (7-5) grabbed the lead for good to top the Corsairs (7-4) in the second round of the Springfield Hampton Inn Naismith Classic at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Julia Quinn led St. Joseph’s with 18 points, going 10 for 11 from the line. Alyson Fillion added 17 points and six boards and Cassandra Stapelfeld tossed in 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Ashley Brown topped all players with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals for UMass-Dartmouth.

SOUTHERN MAINE 70, COLBY 64: The Huskies (6-6) took the lead for good at 52-51 on Samantha Averill’s layup as time expired in the third quarter as they defeated the visiting Mules (4-7) in a nonconference game at Gorham.

Abi Ramirez had a game-high 17 points for Southern Maine, reserve Kristen Curley put in 16 points, featuring four 3-pointers and Jackie Luckhardt chipped in 10 points.

Keagan Dunbar led Colby with 14 points, and Alisha Aube and reserve Brooke Guiffre contributed 13 points apiece.

(1) UCONN 83, WICHITA STATE 55: Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Megan Walker added 21 to lead the Huskies (11-0, 2-0 American) to a win over the Shockers (8-6, 0-1) at Hartford, Connecticut.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 99, (13) KENTUCKY 72: Freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each and host Gamecocks (13-1) blew out the Wildcats (11-2, 0-1) in the SEC opener for both teams.

(7) LOUISVILLE 75, CLEMSON 50: Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and the Cardinals (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) blew past the host Tigers (5-9, 1-2) for their fifth straight win.

(22) TENNESSEE 77, MISSOURI 66: Rennia Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the host Lady Vols (11-2) handed the Tigers (3-11) their fifth straight loss in the SEC opener for both teams.

GEORGIA TECH 61, (23) MIAMI 54: Jasmine Carson and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points apiece, combining for 18 in a dominating fourth quarter and the Yellow Jackets (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) upset the Hurricanes (9-4, 1-1) at Atlanta.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 75, COLUMBIA 72: Andrew Fleming buried a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give the Black Bears (4-10) a win over the Lions (4-11) at Bangor.

Columbia led for most of the game until Maine took a lead in overtime, hitting 29-of-33 free throws. Mike Smith scored in 20 points and Ike Nweke had 17 points.

Fleming finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three assists; Sergio El Darwich added 24 points and three steals. Maine scored 44 points in the paint.

BRANDEIS 65, BOWDOIN 62: The Judges (7-3) used a 15-0 run early in the first half to build a 42-29 halftime advantage and held off a late charge to defeat the host Polar Bears (4-5) in a nonconference game at Brunswick.

Bowdoin used runs of 11-0 and 8-0 in the second half to get as close as 63-62 with 31 seconds remaining in regulation, but Brandeis hit free throws on three different opportunities down the stretch.

David Reynolds had a game-high 22 points, 15 in the second half, for the Polar Bears. Sam Grad added 17 points and pulled down a game-high 13 boards and Zavier Rucker chipped in with 10 points.

Chandler Jones scored 16 to lead the Judges.

EMMANUEL 96, ST. JOSEPH’S 91: Zachary Crisafulli hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in regulation to give the Saints (9-2) the lead for good in the opening game of the Catholic Colleges Classic at Weston, Massachusetts.

Marcus Fox led four players for Emmanuel in double figures with 25 points and grabbed a game-high 11 boards, Crisafulli finished with 23 points and Emmett Riddick tossed in 12 points and Jack Moulder added 11.

Nicholas Curtis scored 26 for St. Joseph’s. Jack Casale chipped in with 22 points and Griffen Foley had 15.

BATES 98, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 60: Kody Greenhalgh hit 7-of-10 3-pointers, powering the Bobcats (6-3) past the Nor’easters (6-5) at Lewiston.

Greenhalgh finished with 23 points and five rebounds. Jeff Spellman chipped in with 16 points and five assists, and Omar Sarr had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Bates shot 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Siddiq Canty and Blake Smith each had 12 points for UNE. Alex Kravchuk added 11 points and five rebounds.

FOOTBALL

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 23 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College in the weather-delayed game at Birmingham, Alabama.

The Bearcats (11-3) reached 11 wins for the second straight season and fourth in program history, bouncing back from two straight losses to No. 15 Memphis.

The Eagles (6-7) were outgained 459-164 in total yards to finish a turbulent postseason. Coach Steve Addazio was fired after seven seasons and star tailback A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL draft and skipped the bowl game.

Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was on hand as a spectator after finishing his duties as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator.

The game was interrupted by a weather delay of about 1 1/2 hours midway through the first quarter.

MISSISSIPPI: Former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin, who was fired during the 2018 season following the death of a player who had collapsed during offseason conditioning drills, was hired as an assistant by Mississippi.

NOTRE DAME: Cole Kmet is the latest Notre Dame player to give up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, changing his mind after saying in November that he intended to return.

The tight end announced his decision on Twitter, joining running back Tony Jones Jr. and safety Alohi Gilman in making themselves available for the April 23-25 draft. Quarterback Ian Book will return to Notre Dame next season.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

TRINITY 2, BOWDOIN 1: Claudia Capone scored an empty-net goal for the winner on a feed from Kate Delaney with 1 second to play in overtime as the Bantams (4-3-0) edged the Polar Bears (4-4-1) in the opening game of the New Years’s Women’s Classic at Brunswick.

Meg Galanos scored an unassisted goal to break a scoreless tie early in the second period for Bowdoin, but Angelica Mushenko answered for Trinity to tie the game 4 minutes into the third.

Dani Marquez turned aside 34 shots for the Polar Bears, Kai-Lilly Karpman had 19 saves for the Bantams

