ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Bonnie Lee (Ellis) Brackett, 72, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home in Betmar Acres on Dec. 25, 2019.

Bonnie was born in Gardiner, Maine on July 5, 1947, to Gerald Sidney Ellis and Linda Olive (Sprague) Ellis. She was a 1964 graduate of Gardiner High School, where she was a majorette.

Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Linda and Gerald Ellis, and her brother, Dana Ellis.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Albert Brackett, her sister and brother-in-law, Tanya and Andy Mann of Augusta; her son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Jessica Brackett of Somersworth, N.H. and her daughter Trina Shelton of Numidia, Pa.; five grandchildren, Danielle and David Brackett of Somersworth, and Sydney and Vanessa Damgaard, and Bailee Shelton of Numidia.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the Chapel of First United Methodist Church, 5400 10th St. Zephyrhills. Arrangements are under the direction of Hodges Funeral Home, Zephyrhills. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hodgesfuneralhome.com

A service will also be held at a later date back in her home state of Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations in Bonnie’s name to:

Gulfside Hospice

Home Health

1930 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard

Lutz, FL 33549

www.gulfside.org.

