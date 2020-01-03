NORRIDGEWOCK – Edward Bernard Morrissey passed away at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born on Jan. 15, 1931, in Taunton, Mass. to Edward F. and Gertrude (O’Conner) Morrissey.

He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War and graduated from New England College in New Hampshire in 1959.

A musician and eventually a professional fund-raiser, he was playing piano professionally when he met and fell in love with Doretta (Baker) Comey and her four children. They married on May 14, 1965, in Springfield, Mass. eventually settling in Milford, Conn.

Ed traveled the country raising millions of dollars for various capital projects and charitable organizations through out his long fund-raising career, and he continued to enjoy playing the piano for others until his final days. Ed and Doretta moved to Maine in 1994. He was especially proud to have served as a Senior Companion in the Skowhegan area and as a docent at the Colby College Museum of Art for many years.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his sisters, Carole Chandler of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Joan Gerety of Merrimack, N.H.

He is survived by his wife and by children, Melendy Comey and husband Joe Unser of Shelburne, Vt., Suzanne O’Brien and husband Mike of Norridgewock, Willard Comey and partner Roberta Nestor of West Haven, Conn., Peter Comey and partner Pia Saccoccio of East Lyme, Conn., Edward Morrissey, Jr. and wife Angela of Hooksett, N.H., Sean Morrissey and wife Elizabeth of Milford, Conn.; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Ed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan, with Rev. James L. Nadeau presiding. Ed’s final resting place will be in the Veteran’s Cemetery In Augusta. Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Catholic Charities

Development Office

PO Box 10660

Portland, ME 04104-6060

