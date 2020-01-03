EAST MADISON – Julia Lyn Chesley, 39, of East Madison passed away Sunday, Dec.15, 2019. She was born March 26, 1980 in Skowhegan, the daughter of David and Bette Chesley of East Madison.Julia graduated from Madison Area High School, class of 1998, and had several different types of employment thoughout the years. She shined the most working in the mental health field as her empathy and caring heart made her very good at her job. She had a great sense of humor and loved sarcasm and corny jokes. Julia loved playing cribbage, especially when she won! She loved sunflowers, cooking for others, nature, and spending time with her family; especially her mother and working with her at her store. Julia’s children were her beloved dogs; Lily, Ceaser, Gus, and Lady. Her strongest bond was with her twin sister, Juliet. Born two minutes apart, they shared an irreplacable bond between them, and were very fortunate to have each other and that closeness over the years. Julia was a woman with a huge heart, who was taken from her loved ones far too early in life. She will be dearly missed by many. She was predeceased by her endearing parents, David and Bette Chesley. Though we miss them dearly, we pray their blessed reunion will bring them peace. Julia is survived by her three siblings – her twin sister, Juliet Chesley, brother, Stephen Chesley, and sister, Ann Chesley; her stepfather, Woodrow Phinney; two aunts ,Pat Bouchard and Linda Archer, her uncle, Alban Bouchard; two nieces, Ashley Chesley and Maci Chesley, nephew, Davin Pinkham. She is also survived by her dear friend, Tommy Mullen and many cousins and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at Giberson Funeral home, 40 Maple St., Madison on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

