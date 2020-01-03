ROME – On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Kathy Bachelder, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at age 67.Kathy was born on May 22, 1952, in Farmington, Maine, to Robert and Eunice Bean. She grew up in Rangeley, attended Rangeley schools and graduated University of Maine in Farmington in 1978. She married Terry Bachelder, July 13, 1991.Kathy had an amazing, loving heart and took on many as her “kids” and “grandkids”. She always enjoyed having coffee and visiting with family and friends. Kathy loved working as a CNA, especially working with people with Alzheimer’s. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert, her mother, Eunice and son, Richard. She survived by her husband, Terry, her children, Christopher, Robert, Peter, Tony, Lewis, Katrina, Sara and Evan, her brothers, Kelly, Kendall and Kurtis, 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Rome Community Center.

