WATERVILLE – L. Dana Douglass, 69, passed away peacefully at Oak Grove Center in Waterville on Dec. 28, 2019 with family by his side. He was born June 4, 1950 in Augusta, the son of Paul and Frances (Jacobs) Douglass.

He graduated from Winslow High School in 1971. He was employed at a dairy farm during high school, followed by Harris Bakery. He moved to New Hampshire and worked at General Cable for 26 years where he retired.

He enjoyed volunteering at church where he was loved by members. He also enjoyed playing bingo with friends and attending family outings. While in school, he loved to run cross country with his brother, Alfred.

Dana is survived by brothers, Eugene and wife Linda from Millinocket, Jerry from San Diego, Calif., Ken and wife Lois from Sidney; sisters, Hazel from Clinton, Freda from Mars Hill, April and Scott Grard from Clinton; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father; four brothers, Frederick, Sheffield, Alfred and Marvin Douglass.

The family would like to thank Oak Grove Center and Rehabilitation facility where he was loved and will be missed. They would also like to thank Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care he received.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

