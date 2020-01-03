ROCKPORT – Larry Kenneth Nanney passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at The Sussman House at the age of 81.

He was born in Hollywood, Calif. on April 21, 1938. He graduated from UCLA with a Masters Degree in Public Health and Hospital Administration and later went on to complete a second Masters Degree in Social Work.

Larry was an accomplished gymnast, artist and an avid reader. He had many jobs throughout his lifetime including being a bodyguard for the Beatles. In the early 70’s Larry moved with his family to Clinton, Maine to work for Mid-Maine Medical Center, where he was a part of the development of Thayer Hospitals Project 2000.

Larry helped many in the Central Maine area through his work as an LCSW and went on to retire from Cornerstone Behavioral Health.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judith Anne Nanney, age 81; his two daughters, Cindy Neverland and her husband David of Palmyra and Michelle Gretz of Arizona; his grandchildren, Sharon Douglass, Jeremy Douglass, Kevin Douglass and Ricia Sawtelle-Golder; his great-grandchildren, Kalianna, Aren and Daylon Carpenter, Katelyn and Kristen Douglass, Leah and Kealy Douglass and Oliyshia Carrow; and first great-grandchild, Navaiya Clark.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

