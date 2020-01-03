ROME – On Dec. 30, 2019, Malcolm Stuart Charles passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on the Family Farm (established in 1792) where he spent so much time at work and play during his youth.Malcolm was born on April 9, 1944 to his parents, Kenneth and Iris (Williamson) Charles in Skowhegan and was raised in Smithfield. He married Evelyn (Belliveau) Charles on a beautiful and sunny May 1, 1965.Malcolm graduated from Williams High School in Oakland, later received an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Unity College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration from the University of Maine at Augusta.Out of his love for country, and inspired by family tradition of military service exemplified by his father and uncle, both veterans of World War II, a great uncle, a Marine Corps veteran of World War I, Malcolm proudly volunteered for service in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sergeant and deployed to Vietnam as a Military Policeman. Malcolm continued his lifetime of service to the community as a Police Officer in Fairfield 1968-1971 and Waterville 1971 until his retirement in 1993 as a Patrolman and Detective. He also was assigned to the Maine Bureau of Intergovernmental Drug Enforcement/Maine Drug Enforcement Agency from 1988 until 1992.Upon retirement, Malcolm and Evelyn moved to the family farm in Rome where they created, owned, and operated Pointers Run Hunting Preserve and Guide Service training and working with their German Shorthaired Pointers (GSP), Mach, Katy, and Josie, while providing a safe and beautiful location for Upland Bird Hunters from throughout the Northeast to train their dogs or hunt with Malcolm and his GSP’s. The Preserve was featured in several publications and on sporting television shows.He followed his father and grandfather in serving the Town of Rome as Selectman for many years. He was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Masonic Lodge in New Sharon, Sebasticook Chapter of North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association (Past President) and other service organizations.Malcolm is survived by his wife of 54 years, Evelyn (Belliveau) Charles of Rome; their children Karen (Kevin) Lane of Waterville and their son Clark (Brandi) who are anticipating the birth of Malcolm’s first great-grandchild, Paisley Ann; Jennifer (and Nathan) Soper of Smithfield and their daughter Brittney (Evan) Gleason; Eric (and Marcie) Charles of Roanoke, Va. and daughter Madisen; Kenneth (Anne) Charles of Farmington and daughters Meghan and Emma; Stephen (Christi) Charles of Phillips and their sons Stephen II and Cameron, and daughter Alexis. He is already missed by his faithful canine companion, Chip.Malcolm was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Iris (Williamson) Charles, father and mother-in-law Anthony Sr. and Cecile (Beaulieu) Belliveau; brothers-in-law Albert and his wife Margaret (Winnie) Belliveau, and David Belliveau. He is also survived by his sister, Nadine Belliveau of Skowhegan, brother-in-law Anthony Belliveau, Jr. (Suzanne), also of Waterville, sister-in-law Barbara Belliveau of Norridgewock; and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews.A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the summer at Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 116 Silver St., Waterville, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an Outdoors program that Malcolm enjoyed volunteering and participating with his fellow veterans and first responders:Pine Grove Programs(for Military and First Responders)P.O. Box 92South China, ME 04358207-672-9200www.pinegroveprogram.com

