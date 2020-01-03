FAIRFIELD — Marie Wood, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was born on March 8, 1924 in New Brunswick, Canada to Margaret (Bell) and Thomas Stickney.

She married Clifton A. Wood on Sept. 4, 1943, and they shared 65 years of marriage together until his passing on Jan. 4, 2009.

Marie was a loving wife and mother, dedicating her life to homemaking and her family. Later in her life she worked for 30 years cooking meals at Elaine’s Community Daycare where she was fondly known as “Grammie” to many.

She was a lifetime member of the Victor Grange #49.

Marie’s greatest joy in life came from spending time with her family. She left her mark on the hearts of many whose memories will continue for generations.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Clifton A. Wood; and 12 siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Daigle, Elaine Crowell, Carolyn Albert her husband Kenneth, Kim Mackay her husband Charles, and Whendolyn Smith her husband William; 14 grandchildren; 31 great- grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous