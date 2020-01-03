MOSCOW – Norman Pooler, 85, of Moscow passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Maplecrest Living and Rehabilitation Center in Madison. He was born in Waterville on Dec. 12, 1934, a son of Joseph K. Pooler and Helen Fentiman.

He graduated from Bingham High School and he attended Wentworth Institute where he was educated in the fundamentals of construction. He was a supervisor in commercial construction for many years. Norman later owned and operated Media Mill Productions where he did video work and video updates for the GE radar sites. In the 1980’s he owned and operated Village Variety in Bingham. Many remember the penny candy sold at his store. He then went back to school to be certified to dispense medications and then worked in area group homes which was a very fulfilling career. He was always reinventing himself.

Norman had a life long love for music so much so that he built a studio in his home. He played many instruments mostly focusing on being a bass player and piano player, playing country and blues. While living in Florida he enjoyed playing his music with others in several communities. He loved to jam with other music lovers.

He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Patricia Mazzerole, brother Eugene Francis Pooler and his nephew Jesse Pooler.

He is survived by his son Joseph Pooler of Moscow, his daughter Deborah McNinch of Georgia, and his daughter Diane Meyers of Bingham; his grandsons Shane Davis and Adam Pooler, and his granddaugter Megan Johnson; his nephews Michael and Jacob Pooler; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in Bingham Village Cemetery in the spring. Date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com.

