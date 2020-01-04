AUGUSTA
Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were Debby Gardiner and Paul Mitnik, Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend, and Jan and Vern Arey.
The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.
For more information, call 485-2530.
FAIRFIELD
The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were
The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.
For more information, call 859-3333.
HALLOWELL
Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was
Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.
WATERVILLE
The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Louie Violette and Sylvia Palmer. Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed second, Dick Quinlan and Alice King placed third, and Elaine Quinlan and Pat Poulin placed fourth.
The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.
For more information, call 872-5932.
