DOVER, New Hampshire — Dylan Cunningham had two goals and three assists to lead the Messalonskee boys hockey team to a 5-2 win (4-1-1) over Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford on Saturday.

Myles Hammond, Owen Tilley, and Ben Hellen also scored for the Eagles (4-1-1). Hellen added two assists and Hammond had one. Mitchell Grant stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced.

Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford (1-5-0) got goals from Colby Berren and Anthony Newton, with Andrew Pruyne assisting on Berren’s goal. Austin Ledger made 18 saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, YORK/TRAIP/MARSHWOOD 0: Gigi Ouellette scored the eventual game-winner in the opening period as four different players contributed to the St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester’s victory over York/Traip/Marshwood.

The Saints (5-2) outpaced the Wildcats (3-8) by a margin of 46-12 in shots on goal. Lily Beauchesne, Madison Pelletier and Taryn Cloutier rounded out the scoring for the Saints.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CONY 74, LAWRENCE 54: Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points and had six rebounds to lead the Rams to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A victory over the Bulldogs in Augusta.

Luke Briggs scored 16 points for Cony (7-2), while Simon McCormick added 14 points and had eight assists.

Zack Nickerson led Lawrence (3-5) with 14 points, while Kristian Larouche had 12 points.

HAMPDEN 81, ERSKINE 52: Matt Stultz scored 17 points for the Eagles in a loss to the Broncos in Hampden.

Andrew Robinson added seven points for Erskine (0-8).

Bryce Lausier led Hampden (8-0) with 32 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 72, ISLESBORO 32: Dragon Jovanovic scored 22 points to lead Temple to the Class D win in Waterville.

Marko Ajvaz added 11 points for the Bereans (4-3). Dylan Frank had 11 points for Islesboro (1-5).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 56, MT. BLUE 47: Bradley Shamba scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds for the Cougars in a loss to the Panthers in Waldoboro.

Jacob Farnham scored 14 points for Mt. Blue (3-6).

Patrick McKenney led Medomak Valley (8-1) with 28 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 63, CAMDEN HILLS 34: Gabrielle Wener scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Windjammers in Camden.

Jordan Devine scored 13 points for Messalonskee (6-3), while Mackenzie Mayo had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mila Bonometti led Camden Hills (0-7) with eight points.

LAWRENCE 48, CONY 31: Sarah Poli scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC A win over the Rams in Fairfield.

Deleyni Carr added eight points for Lawrence (5-3).

Julia Reny led Cony (3-6) with 13 points, while Raegan Bechard added seven points.

HAMPDEN 42, ERSKINE 36: Alydia Brillant scored 12 points to lead the Broncos to the KVAC A win in South China.

Emma Haskell and Megan Deans added 10 points apiece for Hampden (8-0).

MacKenzie Roderick led Erskine (5-3) with 12 points while Jordan Linscott chipped in 10.

WATERVILLE 38, PRESQUE ISLE 17: Jayda Murray scored 12 points to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Wildcats in Waterville.

Sadie Garling added 11 points for Waterville (8-1).

Faith Sjoberg and Elizabeth Moreau each scored six points for Presque Isle (7-2).

TEMPLE ACADEMY 44, ISLEBORO 10: Hannah Hubbard scored 17 points to lead the Bereans to an East/West win over the Eagles in Waterville.

Brianna Hubbard added 10 points for Temple (4-3).

Rylee Sienkiewicz led Isleboro (0-4) with six points.

MADISON 51, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 44: Katie Worthen scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Falcons in Rumford.

Emily Edgerly added 14 points for Madison (5-3).

Avery Sevigny led Mountain Valley (4-4) with 16 points, while Rylee Sevigny added 13 points.

OAK HILL 59, TELSTAR 38: Desirae Dumais scored 17 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Rebels in Bethel.

Anna Beach scored 12 points, while Audrey Dillman added 10 points for Oak Hill (6-2).

Luci Rothwell led Telstar (0-8) with 21 points.

HALL-DALE 47, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 39: Iris Ireland scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Phoenix in an MVC game in Farmingdale.

Lilly Platt and Averi Baker each added seven points for Hall-Dale (3-5).

Mariyah Fournier led Spruce Mountain (2-6) with 12 points, while Jaycee Cole added 11 points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 43, MT. ABRAM 29: Libby Clement scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win over the Roadrunners in Salem.

Alexa Allen added seven points for Monmouth (6-1).

Madison Phelps led Mt. Abram (3-5) with nine points.

HERMON 46, WINSLOW 39: Silver Clukey scored 10 points for the Black Raiders in a losing effort to the Hawks in Hermon.

Harley Pomerleau and Grace Smith each scored seven points for Winslow (5-3).

Grace Page led Hermon (9-0) with 12 points.

MT. DESERT ISLAND 51, MCI 34: Danielle Dow and Leah Bussell each scored 10 points for the Huskies in a loss to the Trojans in Pittsfield.

Natalie Sites and Sara Linkletter each scored six points for MCI (2-6).

Leah Carroll and Rachelle Swanson each led MDI (7-2) with 11 points.

RICHMOND 60, FOREST HILLS 23: Bryanne Lancaster scored 16 points to guide the Bobcats to the win in Jackman on Friday night.

Sophia Wells added 12 points for Richmond (2-5), while Rylie Irish, Macy Carver and Morgan Bergeron had six apiece.

Taylor Fountaine scored 12 points for the Tigers (4-4).

