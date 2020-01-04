AUGUSTA – Pete Fuller, 59, of Augusta and formerly of Estero Fla., died Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020 at Joanne’s Hospice with his loving wife Carmen by his side. Pete was the son of Rita and Norman Lloyd.

Pete was born in Augusta Maine on June 26, 1960. Pete received his GED in 1978 and enlisted in the Army soon after. Pete served in the Army from Oct. 16, 1977 to March 23,1978 and the Army National Guard Sept. 26, 1983 to March 30, 1987 working at Camp Keyes when he received his Honorable Discharge.

Pete was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Calumet Club, and Elks Lodge No 964.

He is survived by his loving wife Carmen; parents Rita and Norman Lloyd; daughters Chrystal Toner and companion Jake Dumais, Julie Fuller; granddaughters Mackenzie Toner and Abigayle Johnson; stepdaughters Sabrina Roy and Karine Brault; sisters, Donna Cloutier, Jackie Knight and husband Dick, Daphne Salas and husband Richard, Shannon Mcgowen and husband Laurie. brothers, Jim Lloyd and wife Robin, Shawn Lloyd and wife Martha.

He was predeceased by father Clifton Fuller; sister Patty Burnham; granddaughter Nataley Fuller.

Full Military Service will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at the Chapel at Veterans Cemetary, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd. Reception to follow to be announced.

