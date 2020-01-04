CAMARILLO, Calif. – Allyson Avan Layman, 42, of Camarillo, Calif., formerly of her beloved Belgrade Lakes, Maine, passed away in Bakersfield on Dec. 3, 2019. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 7, 1977. She was the daughter of Rod and Linda Layman.

Allyson was diagnosed with leukemia at age 4 along with four other children in Belgrade. She never gave up her fighting spirit and set out to make the World a better place. Allyson was a wonderful, caring, strong-willed and loving person and will be terribly missed by all who knew her. She never accepted “no” or that she could not do something. She always figured out a way to accomplish her goals. She volunteered to help disabled individuals and the elderly and always lent a helping hand to anyone. In high school she got up every day at 5 a.m. to go to school and bake cookies to raise money for scholarships for her classmates. She individually raised approximately $50,000 for the fund that was distributed to graduates at class night. She did this behind the scenes and no one knew she was the baker of the yummy cookies until class night.

Ally graduated from Souhegan High School in Amherst, N.H. in 1997 and attended New Hampshire Technical Institute.

She was predeceased by her beloved grandmother Avis “Putten” Layman and grandfathers Robert “Pa” Layman and Robert “Grampy” Wilson. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Jonathan and his wife Jenifer, and their children Hannah, Landon and Lily, as well as her “real” grandmother Anita Wilson who she called and spoke with often. She is also survived by many extended family members who she kept in contact with and loved dearly and lifelong friend/sister Deanna “Peppy” Zambelli-Gustine. She is also survived by her loving dog, Brady and her faithful teddy bear, Teddy.

A celebration of life will be held on Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at The Lodge at Four Seasons, 10500 Toscana Dr. in Bakersfield, California.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Allyson Avan Layman to support pediatric cancer research and pediatric patient care at:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P. O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284 or via

www.jimmyfund.org/gift

This organization was very near and dear to Allyson. They provided the treatment to save her life from cancer as a child

