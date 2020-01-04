PITTSFIELD – David A. Varney, 68, died on Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Pittsfield.

Dave was born on Sept. 12, 1951, in Waterville, a son of the late Harvey and Eleanor (Emery) Varney. He graduated from Warsaw High School with the class of 1969 and was employed by the Cianbro Corporation for over 40 years.

David enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He was well known as quite the jokester. He had a very big heart and loved to give out specially made goodie bags to his family and friends. He enjoyed family times spent at his cottage on Sibley Pond and was very fond of Mr. Black, the neighborhood cat.

He will be remembered by his friends and colleagues as a loving, caring person. He was a strong man with a very gentle soul who treasured his many friendships.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Varney of Pittsfield; daughter, Stephanie McGinnis and husband Rob; grandson, Nathan McGinnis; brother, Doug Varney and wife Sara; seven nieces and nephews; and many extended family members.

He was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to thank the hospice workers for their wonderful care.

No public services are scheduled at this time.

