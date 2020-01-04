MANCHESTER, Maine – David Allen Tufts, 67, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 at the Togus VA Hospital surrounded by his family. David was born on June 4, 1952 In Rochester, N.H., a son of the late Merton and Geraldine (Duprey) Tufts.

David graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, N.H. in 1970. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country with pride.

David enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, compassionate and hard working person who could fix anything.

David is survived by his son, Shane Tufts and wife Tammi from Farmington, N.H., a daughter Amy (Tufts) Dostie and husband Brian of Manchester; a sister, Patricia (Tufts) Goupil and a brother Michael Tufts both of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and a sister Debbie Tufts and partner Scott of Farmington; grandsons, Brandon Tufts and girlfriend Megan, Joshua Tufts and girlfriend Dani and Brody Tufts and girlfriend Mattea all of Farmington, N.H.

The family would like to thank the staff at Togus Special Care Unit for giving David the loving care throughout his journey. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Laurie Labonte, Bob Emmons, Diane Bond and Kevin Burgess for their friendship through the years.

Committal prayers with military honors will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 12 noon in the chapel at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 887, 509 Leighton Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:

Wreaths Across America

In Memory of David Tufts

P.O. Box 249

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

or at

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF46

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous