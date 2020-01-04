PALMYRA – Mary A. Sargent, 98, passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2020 at her home in Palmyra with her family by her side. Mary was born on June 17, 1921 in Troy to Herbert and Lizzie (Penney) Walker.

She married Preston Sargent on Feb. 1, 1941 and moved to Plymouth where they raised their family and farmed. They continued their life of farming when they moved to Thorndike in 1957 and to Palmyra in 1971. They always had an open seat at the table for visitors. She was a hardworking homemaker and devoted farmer’s wife. She loved being in the kitchen, cooking and canning vegetables. She enjoyed spending time at her family camp in Unity, taking care of others, and listening to Country Western music. Her favorite hobby was gardening, and she took pride in displaying her beautiful flower gardens. She will be remembered for her kind generous heart and hosting her annual family Christmas Eve gathering.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Beverly Cole of Troy, Louise Cole of Thorndike, and Mavis Bither of Westbrook, daughter-in-law Juanita Sargent of Palmyra; brother Ronald Walker of Pittsfield; 12 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews of her large extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband; daughter Geraldine Sargent, son Lewis Sargent, Sr.; granddaughter Glenda Cole; sons-in-law George Cole, Laurence Cole, Sr., and Merle Bither, Jr.; siblings Gertrude Ward, Frances Hathaway, Natalie Fuller, Frank Walker and Mervin Walker.

The family would like to thank NL Inland Hospice and especially Dr. Kriegel for providing loving care.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Spring burial will be in the Thorndike Center Cemetery. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

