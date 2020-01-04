HUDSON, Fla. – Richard “Dick” Philip King of Hudson, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, in Leominster, Massachusetts, at the age of 84. Richard was born in Fairfield, Maine; the son of the late Frank and Mary Ann (Pooler) King. He graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, Maine and joined the Air Force under the GI Bill. After serving nearly four years, he was honorably discharged in 1958. After which, he attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1962. He was employed by IBM – East Fishkill, New York for 32 years. During his professional career he earned two patents.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deane Quirion King as well as their three children: Dr. Elizabeth (King) Buchinsky of Catharpin, Virginia, David King of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, and Peter King of Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Richard and Deane made their home of 43 years in Wappinger Falls, New York. Upon retirement, Richard and Deane relocated to Hudson, Florida, where they spent the winter months. During the summers, they returned to their camp on Lake Wesserunsett in Madison, Maine, where they were regularly visited by their children and their spouses: Dr. Vincent Buchinsky, Amy (Hastings) King and Marie (Jordan) King; along with their five grandchildren: Jonathan Buchinsky, Julia Buchinsky, Rebecca Buchinsky, Emma King, and Lauren King.In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by his siblings: Arlene (King) Roy, Ann (King) Stewart (Keith), a cousin who was raised by the family, James Dennis (Debbie), Richard Tardiff, Austin Quirion (Angela), along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Jean (King) Drouin (Bernard), Theresa (King) Tardiff, Frank King (Patricia) and Perley Roy.Some of his many interests and hobbies included: being with family, model building, having fun at the lake, playing and coaching baseball, playing golf, lobster bakes, taking walks, as well as travelling and cruising, and attending local theater productions. A sincere thank you to the doctors and staff at UMassMemorial HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster campus, and The Highlands, as well as UMassMemorial HealthAlliance Home, Health and Hospice for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held at Smart and Edward Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.Funeral services will be held at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water St., Skowhegan, Maine, on January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Committal services will be held in the spring.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakewood Theater, PO Box 331, Skowhegan, Maine 04976 or online at: lakewoodtheater.org. Lakewood Playhouse is a summer theater where Richard and Deane shared many memories throughout their journey together.

