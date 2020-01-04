PITTSTON – Roger J. Paradis, 73, of Pittston, died Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020 at Togus Springs.

He was born in Waterville August 1, 1946, the son of Claude and Genora (Caron) Paridis. He grew up in Winslow and graduated from Winslow High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and served some of his time in Hawaii. After his discharge, he worked at several jobs before settling in at the I.R.S where he was employed when he retired. Roger was the Adjutant at Post 4 of the American Legion at the time of his death.

Mr. Paradis was predeceased by his son, Paul in 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Viola (Paul) Paradis; his son, Donald Paradis of Gardiner, his daughters, Donna West and her husband Edwin of Chelsea, Pauline Cates of Clinton and Rhonda Murray of Lompoc, Calif.; his brothers, Claude Paradis and his wife Mary of Minnesota, Gerald Paradis and his wife Jan of Oakland and Irving Paradis and his wife Frances of Louisiana; his sister, Jen Paradis of Waterville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

