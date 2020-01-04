LEWISTON – Sandra J. Philbrick, 81, of Lewiston and Rangeley, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, with her loving family at her side at CMMC.

She is survived by her companion of 32 years, Norris True of Lewiston; her children, Diana Goodwin of Lewiston, Dona Poissonnier and her husband Bruce of Anson, Fred Philbrick and wife Venise of Greene, Karen Ward of Lisbon Falls, Stacy Philbrick and wife Sarah of Norway and Ralph Philbrick of Lewiston. She was “Big Gram” to 11 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Yvonne Holeman; a brother Raymond, a sister Jeannette “Peanut”; and a son Bud.

Sandra loved her many flower gardens and having all her family and friends around. She will be missed by all.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Sandra’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fortin group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, ME 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Tommy’s Feral

Feline Friends

PO Box 274

Greene, ME 04236

