Is it “Dump Susie” time as Sen. Collins decides whether to stay loyal to Trump? I would bet anyone a good lobster dinner that Collins will find some excuse for President Trump’s criminal behavior and be a good Republican foot soldier.

The president is trying to corrupt our elections. If Collins support him, she does not care if we have honest elections — and we can’t have a democracy without honest elections and president’s trying to corrupt elections.

Del Cain

Bradenton, Florida

(Formerly of Manchester)

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles