Is it “Dump Susie” time as Sen. Collins decides whether to stay loyal to Trump? I would bet anyone a good lobster dinner that Collins will find some excuse for President Trump’s criminal behavior and be a good Republican foot soldier.

The president is trying to corrupt our elections. If Collins support him, she does not care if we have honest elections — and we can’t have a democracy without honest elections and president’s trying to corrupt elections.

Del Cain

Bradenton, Florida

(Formerly of Manchester)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »