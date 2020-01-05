Is it “Dump Susie” time as Sen. Collins decides whether to stay loyal to Trump? I would bet anyone a good lobster dinner that Collins will find some excuse for President Trump’s criminal behavior and be a good Republican foot soldier.
The president is trying to corrupt our elections. If Collins support him, she does not care if we have honest elections — and we can’t have a democracy without honest elections and president’s trying to corrupt elections.
Del Cain
Bradenton, Florida
(Formerly of Manchester)
