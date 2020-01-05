I was deeply disappointed that my representative for the 2nd District, Rep. Jared Golden, split his votes on impeachment. Both articles deserved an affirmative vote.

This was an extremely important vote. I can fathom no sensible reason for the representative to vote no on the obstruction of Congress article. Bill Nemitz’s recent column regarding the vote did not provide an adequate or satisfactory explanation to me (“Jared Golden follows his conscience – and takes a big risk,” Dec. 22). The congressman’s vote was very dissapointing.

Ed Ferreira

New Sharon

