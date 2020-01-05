CLINTON – Cherry Marie Crommett, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Cherry was born on March 4, 1956, in Waterville, the daughter of James Palmer and Pearl (Day) Ware. She attended schools in Clinton and Fairfield.

Cherry had a love for animals, especially horses when she was a young girl. She participated in barrel races, pole bending and other various events with her beloved horse, “Freelad”. She won many ribbons and awards.

On Oct. 20, 1979, Cherry married her soulmate, Richard A. Crommett. Both resided together in the home they built and where they raised their three children and many, many animals/livestock/pets.

Cherry and Richard took great pride in what they did together on the farm; from raising to butchering and taking care of all the down cows around the Clinton area. They performed Mad Cow testing for the government, testing well over 600 cows. Cherry also had a knack for rescuing animals that were abused or sick.

Cherry always stuck to her Blackfoot Native roots with her respect for mother earth. She was a strong believer in “waste not, want not”. She would find uses for things that most people would throw away.

Cherry enjoyed gardening, farming, cooking, sewing, knitting, drawing and learning what she could from Animal Planet. She would often share her knowledge with her family and friends. Even though she wasn’t a member of the Clinton Lions, she participated in a lot of events every year at the Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair. She would enter her artwork into the art contest, bake pies for the pie contest, and enter her veggies from her garden into other agricultural contests. Cherry and Richard ran the pig scramble for many years.

Cherry worked hard for many years for this country and she enjoyed every minute of it.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Linda Stewart, Debbie Leary, and Brenda Corson; her nephew, Richard Ware; her half-brother, Jeff Palmer, and John Lagross who was like a brother to her.

Cherry will be sadly missed by her husband, Richard A. Crommett; her daughter, Jeanette Palmer of Waterville; her sons, Richard Crommett and his wife, Raejeania of Benton and Irving Crommett and his fiancée, Jolene Brown of Clinton; her grandchildren, Brendan, Adam, Gerilyn, Kendra, Jenna, Emily and James; her great-grandchildren, Aydin and Ryley; her siblings, Patricia Fortin and her husband, Dana of Skowhegan, Richard Ware of Clinton and Evelyn Hyatt and her husband, Ira of Florida, her half-brother, Randy Palmer, her special friend, Wanda of Clinton; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Burial will take place in the spring.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

