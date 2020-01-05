RAYMOND – Dana G. Jones, 71, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston with family by his side.

Dana was born in Augusta on Oct. 11, 1948 the son of the late George E. Jones III and Dorothy G. (Cyr) Jones Wilson.

He grew up in Randolph, graduated from Gardner High School in the class of 1966 and attended SMVTI.

In 1969 he went to work for New England Telephone Company (Verizon) as an equipment installation technician retiring in 1996 due to progressive Multiple Sclerosis. He was a member of the IBEW and the Telephone Pioneers.

On April 28, 1973, Dana married the former Margaret A. Hubner at St. Patrick’s Church in Portland.

Dana enjoyed camping, racing snowmobiles and riding Yamaha motorcycles and had a passion for photography and computers. Later in life his happiest moments were spent listening to music, watching the Red Sox and movies of all genres with his son, Jeffrey.

Dana was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Gary Jones; nephews, Justin Marshall and Joseph Crosby; brothers-in-law, Joseph Hubner, Thomas Hubner and wife Lucy, John Hubner and wife Noreen; stepparents, Anne Jones and John Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jones of Raymond; a son, Jeffrey A. Jones of Raymond; a brother, Gregory and his wife Julie Jones of Massachusetts; a sister, Judith Crosby of Camden; stepmother, Ruth Jones of Windsor; sisters-in-law, Sandra Jones of Chelsea, Katherine and Melvin Thomas of Missouri, Mary Doucette, of Lyman, brothers-in-law, George Sr. and Marie Hubner of Portland, David and Theresa Hubner of Florida, sister-in-law, Sandra Jones of Chelsea; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Dana’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

The family would like to than the staff of D’Youville Pavilion for all the loving care they bestowed on Dana the past few years.

Those who wish may make contributions in Dana’s memory to:

D’Youville Pavilion, Activities Department

102 Campus Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous