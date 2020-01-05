EMBDEN – Another Angel has gone home, Louise Marie (LaBlanche) Greene, 71, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 3, 1948 in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Emile and Aldea (Terrian) LaBlanche.

She grew up in Berlin, N.H. and attended Catholic school until she met the love of her life, Frederick “Fred” Greene Sr. She graduated, he swept her off her feet and they married on June 22, 1968 and were inseparable. They lived the military service life for a few years, had children, then relocated to Embden.

Louise was the VFW Auxiliary president for many years at Post #8934. She was also the district president. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, but her favorite was staying home with her family. After her children grew up, she went to college majoring in education. She enjoyed doing “hard to do” puzzles and puzzle books. She and Fred never missed a Patriots game-she so enjoyed them.

She will be sadly missed by her husband and best friend of 51 years, Fred Greene of Embden; two sons, Fred Greene Jr. of Smithfield, and Kenny Greene and wife Jannan of Damriscotta; sister, Rita Croteau of Berlin, N. H., sister-in-law, Linda Gamache and husband Claude of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; cousins and many friends, special friend, Kim Morse. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Pauline Riendeau; daughter, Kim; in-laws; daughter-in-law, Mary Greene.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Congregational Church in North Anson with David Walls officiating. Interment will be in the spring at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may

make donations in

Louise’s memory to the:

Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

