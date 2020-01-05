SKOWHEGAN – Michael D. Kresge, Sr., 62, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at his home in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 7, 1957 in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Frederick and Caroline (Robinson) Kresge.In 1989 he married Annette Pindar in Skowhegan. He was employed from 1970 to 1978 at Wild West City, Netcong, N.J. and was a commercial long-haul truck driver. Michael was an ordained pastor and performed his youngest son’s marriage ceremony and that was one of the proudest moments of him being a pastor. He also enjoyed the holidays and loved dressing up and being Santa.Michael is survived by his wife of 30 years, Annette (Pindar) Kresge of Skowhegan; four sons, Joseph Kresge Sr. and fiancée Holly of Industry, Jason Arsenault and wife Rachael of Wilson, Pa., Marc Arsenault and wife Courtney of Old Town, Michael Kresge, Jr. and wife Melanie of Skowhegan, daughter, Amanda Kresge and husband Adam Drollette of Plattsburg, N.Y.; brother, Mark Kresge and partner Alice of Skowhegan, sister, Diana Washburn and husband Timothy of Garland; brother, John Kresge Sr. and wife Rhonda of Skowhegan; mother, Caroline Essex and husband Roy of Skowhegan, mother-in-law, Elaine Pindar of New Britain, Conn.; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews who “Uncle Google” loved dearly. He was predeceased by father Frederick Kresge and father-in-aw Keenan Pindar.A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations inMichael’s memory to the:Joe Andruzzi Foundation49 Plain Street #500North Attleborough, MA 02760

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous