RANDOLPH – Richard L. Hinkley, 92, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at his lifelong home in Randolph after a brief illness. He will live on in the hearts of family and friends whose lives he enriched and who loved and admired him greatly. He was born in Randolph Oct. 22, 1927, the son of John W. III and Cherrie (Stetson) Hinkley. He attended Gardiner high school, serving honorably in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII.He spent his working life as a valued, trusted and respected railroad trackman, who was saddened by the demise of U.S. rail transportation. Richard was an avid, lifelong sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was considered ‘a good sport’ by all. Although not formally religious, Richard honored his father and mother, and was kind, generous and merciful to all, including animals of home and forest.He was a man of few words, but when he spoke all around him perked up their ears to hear his wisdom. It will not be forgotten. Upon retirement he enjoyed regular pool matches with late dear friend Russell Goggin, as well as summer boating, cooking out, relaxing and most of all enjoying the company of his family at camp.He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years Bertha (Trepanier) Hinkley; his parents; and his siblings: John (Buster) Hinkley, Jr., Leon Hinkley, Lucille Peacock, and Lura Fowles; beloved grandson Shane Eastman; friend and son-in-law Paul Buckley; niece and nephews Katherine Peacock Eichel, James and Michael Hinkley; and by many dear, lifelong and loyal friends.Richard is survived by his daughters of whom he was so very proud: Margaret “Peggy” Hinkley of Randolph, Donna Buckley and partner Dale King of Gardiner; grandsons Jason (Jessica McMaster) and Shawn Buckley; and great-grandchildren Makayla Sutherburg and Elijah Buckley. He will also be deeply missed by numerous nieces and nephews, to many of whom he was a beloved substitute parent after his siblings passed.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Jan. 11from12-2 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, where a memorial service follows at 2 p.m. A spring graveside service with full military honors will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery Annex, in Randolph.Arrangements by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website :familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,donations maybe made to the:Humane Society or a charity of donors’ choice.

