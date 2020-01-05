CHELSEA – Thomas V. Williams of Chelsea passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital with family and friends by his side after his long battle with cancer.

Tom was born in Burlington, Vt. in 1943 the youngest of five children of William E. Williams and Ella E. Williams. In 1946, the family moved to Chelsea, which from that time forward was always considered home for him right up to his death.

He started school in Chelsea at the one room school houses #1 and #2, then went on to the Chelsea Consolidated School before going to Cony High School. He graduated from Cony High School in 1961 and went on to attend the University of Maine at Orono.

After the death of President Kennedy, he decided to put his education on hold and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Upon enlistment he was guaranteed 36 weeks of electronic training. After completing eight weeks of basic training at Fort Dix he was transferred to Fort Monmouth for microwave communications training and completed the 36 weeks with an additional eight weeks of tropospheric scatter communication systems. After the training was completed he transferred to a one year tour in Thailand providing a part of the communication links between the Army and Air Force bases in Vietnam. After his tour, he transferred back to Fort Monmouth as an instructor in multiplexing systems. He was honorably discharged after three years with a rank of Specialist 5.

Upon returning to Maine, he attended the University of Maine in Augusta and then went to Radio Engineering Institute in Sarasota, Fla. attaining an FCC First Class Radio license. It was this various training in communications systems which lead to his eventual career in audio-visual systems.

Early in life he worked as an auto mechanic learning these skills from his father and brothers. This is when he gained his skills at tinkering and repairing equipment. He coupled this with the communication system training and began a long career in system repairs. He began as an inspector mechanic for cable TV at WCBB TV, then after working for two employers in audio-visual repair, he eventually built his own business, Consolidated Electronic Service, repairing audio-visual equipment in schools statewide. Besides doing what he loved to do, he also got to see almost all of the State of Maine. He continued this for well over 25 years before finally retiring.

Tom was an avid outdoors’ man enjoying both hunting and fishing. He frequently would get into political debates just for the sake of debating. He enjoyed being with family and friends often helping others with various equipment repairs. This is how he got the reputation as a “jack of all trades, master of none” though he really was good at so much. Anytime he could he would try to pass these skills on to the kids.

Family was important to him. Besides his parents, brothers and sisters, he was able to expand his family when he married his first wife, Linda Savage Williams. Together they had a daughter, Trisha. Tom always considered Trisha’s sister and brothers as his own and was thankful for them all. Even after his divorce he continued to be with them all. In fact after his divorce, thanks to his sister Nancy, in 1977, he met his second wife, Judy, and were married in 1983. Together they were there for the kids. He enjoyed family outings to the Maine coast, the Bridgton area, and other adventures with the kids including some unusual camping trips. Each year he looked forward to apple picking with Trish, Bill, his grandchildren, Rachel and Adam, and Judy and also helping with the holiday season Christmas tree trimming by handling the ornaments out to each of them.

He was predeceased by his parents, Williams E. Williams, Jr. and Ella E. Williams; brothers, William E. Williams III and James Williams, and sisters, Nancy White and Ruth Ann Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of Chelsea; daughter, Trisha Jones, son-in-law, William Jones; and his grandchildren, Rachel and Adam all of Grafton, Mass.; his extended children, daughter, Cheryl Wheeler and her husband, Gary, sons Mike McArthur and Shawn Williams, all of Augusta; and their children Brittany, Casey, Josh, Jeremy, Andrew, Isaac, Elizabeth, Taylah, Savannah, Shawnkey and Jarrett; and several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle.

A celebration of life for Tom will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street in Augusta, Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. until service time. Burial with military honors will follow at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

may be made to the:

American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill Island

Topsham, Maine 04086

