While fewer Maine homes were sold in 2019 than 2018, prices continue to trend upward. As transactions slow down, winter could be the best time to find and successfully bid on your perfect home. These prices and listings are current at the time of publication.

61 Raven Rd., Cornish. 2 bed, 2 bath with a septic system built for 3.

This home, on over 20 acres of land, was built around a mountain view in 2005. A wraparound porch dominates the front façade and on the first floor, an open plan kitchen, living and dining room with Cathedral ceilings that open to the second-floor walkway are filled with light from dozens of windows. Includes jet tub in master suite, ramps for accessibility and a generator. MLS says “Motivated Seller!” Make your offer accordingly. Listed at $279,900 by Diane Libby of Portland’s Choice Realty.

1312 Broadway, South Portland. 4 bed, 1 bath with a three-season porch and a finished basement.

If you’re open to living on a main street, you have your choice of deals. This classic, 1920 bungalow is move-in ready with plenty of bedrooms. The daylight basement with walk-out access could be a family room or additional bedroom. Located near Cash Corner and the South Portland Greenbelt Parkway, it’s also a quick hop onto I-295 or over the bridge to Portland. Listed at $265,000 by John Harmon and John Carroll for Bean Group.

640 Ossipee Trail West, Standish. 2 bed, 2 bath with an extra-large garage/barn/studio space.

It’s got a big porch, it’s got an in-ground pool (which is safely fenced for the kids), it’s got an enormous stone fireplace and there’s a fair bit of wood paneling, but it’s rustic so it’s to be expected. This private, timber-frame cape is set back from the road on a 2.75-acre lot. Walk to Kiwanis Beach on Watchic Lake in less than 10 minutes and take a short drive to Sebago Lake or Standish center. Listed at $245,900 by Kathleen Phillips of Ocean Gate Realty.

28 Stratton Rd., Scarborough. 2 bed, 2 bath with 2-car garage and private backyard.

Located in Scarborough’s active Oak Hill neighborhood, this condominium home is great for people who love the city and country–and for those who prefer someone else to plow and landscape. Drive just 10 minutes to Portland and less than 10 minutes to beaches. People with active lifestyles will love the proximity to the Eastern Trail. Laid out on one level, this is an excellent option for downsizers. Listed at $259,000 by Bridgette Vermette of Keller Williams Realty.

42 Kenilworth St., Portland. 3 bed, 2 bath with wood-burning fireplace.

This adorable home was built in 1934 and has oak hardwood floors, floral wallpapers, a classic farmhouse sink, mint bathroom tiling and antique light fixtures throughout. MLS says the windows and floors were recently redone, but the home needs some TLC, so it would be the perfect updating project for a vintage lover. The work will be worth the location, which is in popular Rosemont, where you can walk to Capisic Pond, Rosemont Market and Deering Center. Listed at $309,000 by Sarah DeLisle of Gardner Real Estate Group.

