Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody will star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s spooky short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” for Epix, with filming to begin in May in Nova Scotia.

Brody will play a captain who returns to land with his children after his wife dies at sea. He settles in a sleepy town in Maine (of course) but soon his past begins to haunt him.

It’s a perfect role for the versatile performer, who says he’s wanted to be an actor since he was 14. His mother is professional photographer Sylvia Plachy, and she had an assignment at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

“They had a program for kids and it dawned on her that I should just — not as a career at all — but it would be a good outlet for me because I was very imaginative and rambunctious and wild. I got into trouble,” he said.

“I wasn’t terrible at school, but I grew up in Queens so I had a number of troublemaking friends in the neighborhood and kids I’d met in school. When I went to the High School of Performing Arts, I went to an art school and it was full of troublemakers. … I was very passionate about it early on and knew I loved acting and connected to it early on and got to grow without it being a burden.”

