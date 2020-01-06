Two local Maine banks have merged into a single company valued at nearly $1 billion.

Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings of Auburn will operate under a single charter, becoming Maine Community Bank, according to a news release issued by the banks.

The two local banks will keep their brands and all 10 branches will stay open, Maine Community Bank CEO Jeanne Hulit said in the release.

“Bringing these two great banks together under one banking charter is the next logical step for the relationship between Biddeford Savings and Mechanic Savings,” Hulit said. “Both banks are already vibrant and strong. Officially unifying these two longstanding community banks enables us to grow stronger together for the benefit of our customers, our colleagues and our communities.”

The two banks joined together under a mutual holding company called Maine Community Bancorp in 2016. The two companies announced plans to consolidate into a single charter last April.

The merger will give the two banks increased lending capacity and more product options. Customers will have access to all branch locations later this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: