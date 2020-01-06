SKOWHEGAN — The Daughter’s of Isabella Circle #441 of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church held the installation of officers for 2019-21 in September. Diane Culleton was mistress of ceremony and State Regent Susan Palmer was the installing officer. The jewels were presented by Helen Bilodeau and Mary Genness was the marshall.

Officers for the 2019-21 are: Barbara Welch, regent; Veronica Read, vice regent; Karen Hayden, past regent, Sandra Taylor, recording secretary; Ruth Keister, financial secretary; Janelle Thompson, treasurer; Jennifer Goff, auditor; Ann Barriault, 1st auditor; Cynthia Gagnon, 2nd auditor; Helen Bilodeau, scribe; Gail Quimby, chancellor; Fran Savage, banner bearer; and Brenda Bouford, custodian.

For more information, call 474-9834.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: