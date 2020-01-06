PARIS — A Dixfield man had bail set at $250,000 cash Monday in 11th District Court for eight charges, including attempted murder.
Harry Every, 49, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Saturday by Mexico Police Officer Robert Drouin and charged with attempted murder, aggravated reckless conduct, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, burglary and obstructing the report of a crime.
He remains at the Oxford County Jail.
This story will be updated.
