WINTHROP — Kena Souza scored nine points to lead the Winthrop girls basketball team to a 62-8 win over Wiscasset in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday night.

Kayla Weber, Maddie Perkins and Madison Forgue each scored seven points for the Ramblers, who remain undefeated with an 8-0 record.

Kailee Colby led the Wolverines (0-8) with three points.

CARRABEC 49, MT. ABRAM 13: Aislinn Slate scored eight points to lead the Cobras past the Roadrunners in an MVC game in Salem.

Sarah Olson, Courtney Rollins and Olivia Fortier each added six points for Carrabec (5-2).

Madison Phelps led Mt. Abram (3-6) with five points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINTHROP 75, WISCASSET 20: Logan Baird had 13 points in the Ramblers’ (10-0) convincing win over the Wolverines (0-9) in Wiscasset.

Robbie Feeney and Sam Fuller each dropped in 10 points to round out the double-figure scorers for Winthrop.

Noah Haggett had 15 of Wiscasset’s 20 points.

