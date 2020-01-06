SKOWHEGAN – Garfield Bryant Messer, 76, passed away January 1, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born March 21, 1943 in Bingham, the son of Basil and Myrtle (Brown) Messer. He was employed for many years as a truck driver. He had a great love for Nascar racing with Dale Earnhardt being his absolute favorite driver and enjoyed playing cribbage. When he was able, he loved going hunting with his brothers and family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Garfield is survived by his partner of 53 years, Carolyn Messer, who was by his side every day, they loved each other very much; 2 daughters, Sonya Williamson of Skowhegan, Shanna Blodgett and husband Toby of Clinton; 2 granddaughters, Shantelle Williamson of Skowhegan, Olivia Blodgett of Clinton; grandson, Cameron Blodgett of Clinton; siblings, Ellingford Messer, Leonard Messer, William Messer, Catherine Cates, and Terry Messer. He was predeceased by siblings, Edward Messer, Edna Collins, Dennis Messer, and Eric Messer.There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing , may make donations in Garfield’s memory to the SomersetHumane Society,PO Box 253,Skowhegan, ME 04976 or the Humane Society Waterville Area,100 Webb Road,Waterville, ME 04901.

