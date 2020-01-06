FARMINGTON – Michael Lynn Farrell, 60, of Farmington, passed away December 31 peacefully at home, surrounded with love and support from his wife, daughters, family and friends. He was born March 7, 1959 to Linwood and Priscilla “Pat” (Jerry) Farrell. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1977 and went on to study plumbing and heating at N.M.V.T.I graduating in 1981. He met his wife Mary (Maheu) in 1979, and were married in 1981. They went on to have two daughters, Amie and Danielle. Michael had his own plumbing and heating business for many years and most recently managed Cornerstone Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching the Boston Bruins. He especially loved spending time with his three grandchildren. Michael is survived by his wife Mary; daughters Amie (Farrell) Juergens, her husband Russell and sons Thomas and Colin; Danielle (Farrell) McCourt, her husband Jared and daughter Gracie. He is predeceased by his parents Linwood and Priscilla Farrell and sister Frances Ladd. Memorial visitation will be held at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington from 11:00-1:00 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with memorial service immediately following. A memory may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at, stjude.org.

