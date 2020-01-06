FARMINGDALE – Richard D. White, 85, of Farmingdale, died Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born in Gardiner April 19, 1934, the son of Bernard White Sr. and Helen Louise (McGibney) White.

Dick grew up in the part of Hallowell known by the locals as “Joppy”. He had a love of music at an early age. The drums were his favorite and he received a diploma from the Hilton School of Music. He played for the Pine Tree Entertainers, WFAU Radio and for local talent such as Dick Curlis.

Dick met Jane Clary at a local dance. They were married on Oct. 15, 1952. Their home on Winthrop St. in Hallowell was a gathering place for many people, who were always welcome for talk and games.

Dick enjoyed golf, horse racing, pool and playing cards. He also liked reading about history. The family is going to miss the way he told stories, especially when he acted them out.

During his working career Dick filled many shoes, including owning a cab business called Whitey’s Taxi in which he took great pride. He retired after many years as a night watchman for the state.

Dick is survived by his sister, Helen (White) Grover of Virginia; daughters, Deborah White of Farmingdale and Jane (White) Adams of Boothbay; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Jane; daughter, Tina (White) Hawes; and brother, Bernard White Jr. of Auburn.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Hallowell Cemetery. His family would like to thank Dr. Schiff-Slater and the staff at Alfond ICU for their care and kindness.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of their website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

