The driver of a tractor-trailer escaped serious injury when he lost control of his rig and the trailer slammed into a bridge abutment on Interstate 95 in Aroostook County on Saturday.
The truck was going south on Interstate 95 when the driver hit the abutment supporting the Route 159 overpass in the town of Island Falls, the Maine State Police said in a news release on their website. The cab missed the concrete columns, but the impact caused the trailer to wrap itself around the abutment.
The state trooper who investigated the Saturday evening crash determined that the driver lost control due to slippery road conditions. Police said the truck slid along about 100 yards of guardrail before hitting the bridge support.
“The impact from the bridge support broke the trailer in half,” state police said.
The Maine Department of Transportation inspected the bridge to make sure it was safe for travel.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Four-vehicle crash closes Route 17 in Augusta
-
Local & State
Trucker escapes serious injury when rig hits bridge abutment
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Winthrop girls basketball stays undefeated
-
Nation & World
U.S. prepares for possible ‘tit for tat’ attack as it braces for Iranian response
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball notes: Monmouth overcomes adjustment period with new coach McAllister
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.