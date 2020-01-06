Two agencies based in southern Maine each will receive more than $1 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to support and expand their YouthBuild programs.

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England in Gorham will receive $1.2 million, while LearningWorks in Portland will receive $1.1 million, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine said in a joint announcement Monday.

YouthBuild provides at-risk youth from ages 16 to 24 with education and occupational skill development to obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries.

In 2016, Goodwill received more than $1 million to provide job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth. Learning Works received a $1 million federal Labor Department grant in 2017 to support its YouthBuild program.

“Maine YouthBuild programs provide students with the combination of skills, self-confidence and determination to overcome any challenge that life may bring,” the senators said in their statement. “This important funding will help to ensure that Goodwill Industries and Learning Works have the resources they need to prepare students for rewarding careers and assist them in finding good-paying jobs.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: