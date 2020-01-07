WINSLOW — A hot third quarter was the difference for the Maranacook boys basketball team Tuesday, as it took a 69-60 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over Winslow.

Ahead 32-31 early in the third quarter, Maranacook went on a 20-8 run to close the quarter. The Black Bears (6-2) remained hot in the fourth, pushing the lead to 15 points, 57-42, with a Tim Worster 3-pointer with 6:17 to play in the game.

After a slow first half in which he was tightly defended by Winslow’s Holden Dart, Maranacook’s Cash McClure scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the second half. Joey Dupont added 20 points for the Black Bears, while Worster scored 16, seven in the fourth quarter to help Maranacook seal the game.

Defensively, Maranacook held Colby Pomeroy, Winslow’s top scorer, in check most of the game. Pomeroy finished with 14 points, and was held to two in the first half. Freshman Jason Reynolds scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Black Raiders (5-4).

The teams traded the lead throughout the first quarter, and Maranacook took the lead for good on a Dupont 3-pointer late in the second quarter.

Down 15 points in the fourth, Winslow got as close as seven points on a Pomeroy three with 3:51 to play.

