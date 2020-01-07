Many are concerned, and rightly so, about protecting the integrity of our 2020 electoral process from cyber attacks by foreign countries that want to influence and control the outcome of our elections (“States on front lines of efforts,” Dec. 27), as the Russians did in 2016.
We’re spending an inordinate amount of time and money in pursuit of trying to counter potential cyber threats. If we want a voting system that’s 100 percent secure from cyber-meddling by anyone, then go back to using paper ballots with no connections to the internet. It’s really quite simple and effective.
Dennis Lovejoy
Fairborn, Ohio
(formerly of Augusta)
