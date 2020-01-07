The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rohan Smith, will present two family friendly concerts dubbed “Children’s Tales and Cartoon Classics,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., in Topsham.

The concerts will feature children’s favorites Peter and the Wolf by Prokofiev, and The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra by Britten. Narrators for these pieces are MSO’s own Caroline Cornish (formerly of WCSH television’s “207”) and her daughter, Eleanor Kmack.

The program is not just for children. Listeners of all ages can enjoy famous classical pieces used in classic cartoons including “Overture to William Tell” (or “Bugs Bunny Rides Again”) by Rossini, “Ride of the Valkyries” (or “Kill the Wabbit”) by Wagner and “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2”

(or “Rhapsody Rabbit”) by Liszt.

As part of its More with Midcoast enrichment program, MSO will offer Lewiston audience members a performance by local fiddler Owen Kennedy during intermission. He is a teenager who plays throughout New England.

Topsham audience members are invited to attend a free event called “Meet the Instruments” from 1:15–1:45 p.m. before the Sunday concert. Orchestra musicians will be on hand to show off their instruments for audience members to try.

Tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the concert, and is free for children and college students with ID. Also, there is an offer for one free adult ticket per family when bringing children. Limited availability.

For tickets, or more information, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 846-5378 or 315-1712.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: