Maine State Police say a pile-up on I-95 in Penobscot County Tuesday morning involves 40 to 60 cars.

There are are multiple injuries and first responders from multiple towns are at the scene. LifeFlight has been dispatched to the scene, but the extent of injuries is unknown, state police said.

The northbound lanes are impassable near mile 174. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 167.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the interstate will likely be closed in the area for most of the day and drivers should seek alternate routes.

Forest rangers and a ranger helicopter are assisting state police at the scene, according to the Maine Forest Rangers.

Multiple wreckers from the Bangor area have been sent to the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

In February 2015, 75 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction pileup on a stretch of I-95 in Carmel. That incident sent 17 people to the hospital and left damaged vehicles and accident debris strewn over a three-mile stretch of the northbound lanes.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: