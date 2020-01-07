WINDSOR – David W. Smith, Jr., 52, of Windsor, died Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 in Augusta in an automobile accident. He was born in Augusta Oct. 6, 1967 the son of David Sr. and Mabel (Taylor) Smith. David’s partner, Lisa Pelletier also died in the accident.

He is survived by his children, Timothy Smith, of Windsor, Michael Smith, of Windsor and Crystal Smith and her partner, Alex Currie, of South Portland; his parents, Mabel Smith and her partner, Richard Weeks of Augusta, David Sr. and his wife, Karen, of Florida; the mother of his children, Marnie Smith; his siblings, Charlie Erving, Sr. and his wife, Rose, of Augusta, William Erving, Sr. of Augusta, Jack Erving, of South China, Maryann Foye, of Augusta, William Smith and his wife, Deidre, of Florida, Russell Smith and his wife, Tonya, of Arkansas and Matthew Smith and his wife, Alicia, of Florida; as well as many extended family members and friends; and the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Owen and Maci Smith. In our Dad’s honor, we hope you take time to laugh at the moments you have shared with him over the years as we feel that is what he would want. -Timothy, Crystal, and Michael.

There will be a celebration of life held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at the Windsor Grange: 523 Ridge Road, Windsor. All are welcome to come spend time celebrating the good memories we have of David. Graveside service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary funeral home obituary page at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

