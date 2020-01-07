CANAAN – Howard Albert Burson, 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019 after complications from surgery with his son-in-law, Elmer at his side. He was born on March 26, 1932 in Negley, Ohio the son of Mary (Burlingame) and Ralph Burson. Howard served our country in the Air Force and then later as a civil servant until his retirement. He met his wife Shirley while he was stationed at Loring AFB. They raised their three children together in Limestone and spent 60 wonderful years together until her death in 2015.Howard was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. Most recently, he was a communicant of Notre Dame de Lourdes and he was so appreciative when Donna brought communion to him when he wasn’t able to get out. Howard cherished time with his family and during his retirement he enjoyed woodworking, building projects, hunting and fishing.Howard is survived by his three children, daughter, Peggy Holmes and her husband Elmer of Canaan who were his caretakers for the last several years; daughter, Barbara Perkins and her husband Chris of Palmyra; son, Mark Burson; and many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in the chapel at Maine Veterans’ Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

