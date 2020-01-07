BINGHAM – Joanne Fortin, 82, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at the Gosnell House after a short illness.She was born in Smithfield on June 10, 1937, the daughter of the late Warren and Elinor (Rollins) Martin.Joanne enjoyed dancing, crafting, Christmas, relaxing at home with her husband, Arthur and spending time with her family and friends.Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, Charles (Arthur) Fortin; her daughter, Sherry Kelley and her husband, Dana of Old Orchard Beach; five grandchildren: Christan, Michael, Kasie, James and Erin. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 26 Owens St., Bingham.Online condolence messages can be submitted at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributionscan be made to:Hospice of Southern Maine(Gosnell House)180 U.S. Route 1Scarborough, Maine 04074for their support andcomfort of Joannein her final week.

