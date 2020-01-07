AUGUSTA – Leland A “Lee” Fitts, 89, of Monmouth, died Jan. 4, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta. He was born Jan. 26, 1930 in Babylon, Long Island, N.Y., the son of Leland C. and Eunice (Chase) Fitts.

He attended school in Babylon as well as Northeastern University. Lee served four years in the US Air Force during the Korean War. On Oct. 5, 1952 he married Sylvia Percival in Sheepscot.

Lee worked for Central Maine Power Company for 32 years, retiring in 1989. He was a congregant of Pleasant Street Methodist Church in Waterville and Green Street Methodist Church in Augusta. He served as scoutmaster to troops in both Waterville and Augusta and was a lifetime member and officer of Maine Old Cemetery Assoc. He was also CAMARA coordinator for CMP Retirees, a Mason of Waterville Lodge #33 and a volunteer for the Winslow Fire Department.

Lee and Sylvia lived in Augusta for 30 years and were founding members of the Pine Cone Reelers Square Dance Club. On retirement, they wintered in Florida which was an endless joy for them. Lee enjoyed traveling, sailing, genealogy, golf and working on the computer.

He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia and his sister Thelma. He is survived by his sister Shirley Gates of Plaistow, N.H. and brother David Fitts of Palm Bay, Fla.; sons, David A. Fitts and his wife Nancy of Chelsea; Peter R. Fitts and his companion Renee Cote of Augusta and John H. Fitts of Portland; his daughter Holly J. Fitts of Nashua, N.H.; his grandchildren, Jason MacLeod, Nathan Fitts, Shannon Fitts and her son Anthony, Aaron Fitts and his wife Julia and their children Arthur and Harry; as well as many nieces and nephews. Message of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service with full military honors will be held 11 a,m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Howard Cemetery, Augusta Road, Winslow, Maine at a future date.

