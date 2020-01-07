HARTLAND – Mildred P. Kaherl, 81, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Pittsfield.

Mildred was born on September 9, 1938, in Skowhegan, Maine, a daughter of the late Walter and Louise (Noonan) Smith. She graduated from Skowhegan High School and married her soul mate, Eugene Kaherl. She retired from the Hartland Tannery after 40 years of employment.

Mildred was a loving, compassionate, strong, brave, and hardworking woman. She loved her family and put them first. She would willingly give a helping hand to those in need and was always available with a listening ear and open heart. She had lots of friends and faithfully attended the Hartland Baptist Church for over 60 years.

She is survived by her children: Madeline Brann and husband Alton of Harmony, Linda Holt and husband Timothy of St. Albans, Harvey Kaherl and wife Larana of Madison, and Sheila Frost and companion Marty Flood of Hartland, daughter-in-law, Darlene Kaherl of Norridgewock; grandchildren: Tim Holt II and wife Sondra, Nicholas Kaherl and companion Shelby Powers, Kasey Kaherl and companion Jason Roy, Adam Kaherl, Katrina Antonino and husband Stephen, and Eugene Frost and companion Katy Sampson; great grandchildren: Harper, Tucker, Lillie, Sophie, Olivia, Zoey, Evelyn, Savannah, Selena, Destinee, Maihalai, and Alaina; a sister, Catherine Marshall of Waterville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene Kaherl; a son, Michael Kaherl; siblings: Mabel Arsenault, Martin Smith, Harold Smith, Harry Smith, and Anita Violet.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Hartland Baptist Church, Elm Street, Hartland, Maine, with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. A luncheon will follow in the gymnasium and all are welcome. A spring committal will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Cool Extension, Route 152, Hartland.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

