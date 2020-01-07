NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dayle Pooler, of Skowhegan, and Abigail Watson, of Waterville, have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

